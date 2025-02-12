What If Red Sox Don't Land Alex Bregman Or Nolan Arenado? 3 Options

Inside The Red Sox

What is Boston going to do?

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
There have been plenty of rumors swirling around the Boston Red Sox but what if they don't get another option done?

Boston has been heavily tied to Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado. Both would help balance the lineup but would also have question marks. Spring Training is here with pitchers and catchers starting to report to camps across the league. While this is the case, neither Bregman nor Arenado currently are members of the Red Sox despite the plethora of rumors.

What if the Red Sox don't end up landing one of these two stars?

Here are three solutions for Boston:

Roll with the kids
The biggest reason why Boston has been linked to Bregman and Arenado is the fact that they are great right-handed hitters. Boston needs to balance the lineup out. If the Red Sox don't land either, it would make sense to roll with either Vaughn Grissom or Kristian Campbell as the team's starting second baseman. Both are right-handed hitters as well. Maybe one solution could be having Grissom as the team's second baseman with Campbell in more of a utility role. All in all, the Red Sox have some right-handed options at their disposal without a big move.

Reunite with Justin Turner
The former Red Sox fan-favorite is still looking for a new home and has been linked to Boston recently. Turner had a successful 2023 season with Boston and still is a capable right-handed hitter. He would provide depth at the corners and could be a platoon option for DH as well.

Reunite with JD Martinez
Everything from the description above with Turner holds true for Martinez as well. He was a fan favorite in Boston and helped the team win a World Series as well. The only difference between Turner and Martinez is that he doesn't have any defensive upside at this point in his career.

