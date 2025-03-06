Red Sox's Garrett Crochet Gets Real About 'Misread' 101-MPH Fastball
Did Garrett Crochet throw 101 miles per hour during the Boston Red Sox's spring training game on Wednesday? The answer may not be as simple as you think.
The in-stadium radar gun at JetBlue Park clocked Crochet at 101 on multiple occasions.. But there's widespread speculation that the TrackMan system that gun runs on has slightly "juiced" readings compared to the official Statcast system employed at all 30 ballparks during the regular season.
More importantly, Crochet was absolutely dominant in his three innings of work. He punched out seven Tampa Bay Rays hitters while scattering three baserunners. He still has yet to allow a run in a Red Sox uniform.
After the performance, Crochet, who touched 100 on the nose four times last season with the Chicago White Sox and never broke 101, admitted that the reading was probably off a tick or two.
“I think that was a misread. I was feeling good, and I know it was coming out well, but I don’t think it was that well," Crochet said, per Ian Browne of MLB.com.
Even if he's not setting personal records only two weeks into spring games, Crochet is still electrifying Red Sox fans. He's struck out 14 batters in his 6 1/3 innings thus far, and though spring stats are meaningless, it doesn't seem as though many hitters around baseball can touch him right now.
“He’s just a strong dude who knows his art, or his craft,” manager Alex Cora said, per Browne. “He’s working hard with the pitching group to keep getting better. I think for him, last year was last year. He just got a taste of what it is to be a big league starter. And he's eager to get this going and give us 30 starts and then help us win."
The Red Sox are counting on Crochet to be a true number-one starter. So far, he's done nothing to suggest he won't be exactly that this season.
