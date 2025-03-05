Red Sox's Garrett Crochet Hits 101 MPH, K's 7 In Electric Outing Against Rays
The Boston Red Sox's spring training matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays wasn't on television on Wednesday. But those who were in attendance at JetBlue Park witnessed a masterpiece.
Offseason trade acquisition Garrett Crochet took to the mound for the third time thus far in spring training, scheduled to throw three innings and up to 50 pitches. He sure made those three innings count.
Crochet mowed down the Rays, pitching three scoreless frames while allowing two hits, a walk, and punching out seven Tampa Bay hitters. He's now up to 14 punchouts in just 6 1/3 innings of work so far this spring and still hasn't allowed a run in a Red Sox uniform.
The real highlight of the day, however, came when Crochet touched 101 miles per hour on the in-stadium radar gun, according to a series of posts on Bluesky by Boston Globe reporter Alex Speier.
Though Crochet suspected the TrackMan readings in the ballpark might have been slightly juiced, per Speier, 101 would have been faster than any pitch he threw throughout the 2024 regular season, when he struck out 209 batters in just 146 innings for the Chicago White Sox.
It's not exactly news that Crochet throws hard or strikes out a lot of batters. But seeing him do it against a division rival (or not seeing it, because we somehow don't broadcast every spring training game in 2025) adds to the excitement of how the Red Sox's new ace can change the team's outlook.
On Mar. 27 in Arlington, Tex., Crochet will almost certainly get the ball from manager Alex Cora on Opening Day against the Texas Rangers. Television cameras will be rolling for a change. And Red Sox fans simply hope the big lefty continues to do exactly what he has so far this spring.
