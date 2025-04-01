Red Sox's Garrett Crochet Ranks Surprisingly High In Boston History
The Boston Red Sox finally got a deal done with Garrett Crochet on Monday night after months of rumors.
It has been talked about pretty much since Crochet's blockbuster trade that Boston wanted to get a contract extension done. After months of chatter, the Red Sox finally got a deal done on Monday by locking Crochet up with a six-year, $170 million extension, as shared by ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Breaking: Left-hander Garrett Crochet and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a six-year, $170 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN," Passan said. "The deal starts in 2026 and includes an opt-out after 2030. By far the largest deal ever for a pitcher with 4+ years of service...
"Garrett Crochet's $170 million deal with the Red Sox does not include any deferred money, per sources. The previous record for a 4+ player was Jacob deGrom's five-year, $137.5 million deal, which included an opt-out after the fourth season. Crochet can opt out at 31 years old."
Crochet's deal is now the third-largest in Red Sox history by total reported value. Rafael Devers' $331 million deal and David Price's $217 million pact are the only two with a higher overall value in team history.
The 25-year-old lefty has made just one start in a regular season game with the Red Sox but he already has cemented himself at least in the team's financial history books. Hopefully, that leads to on-field success.
