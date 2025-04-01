Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox's Garrett Crochet Ranks Surprisingly High In Boston History

The Red Sox clearly like what they've seen from Crochet...

Patrick McAvoy

Feb 28, 2025; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox finally got a deal done with Garrett Crochet on Monday night after months of rumors.

It has been talked about pretty much since Crochet's blockbuster trade that Boston wanted to get a contract extension done. After months of chatter, the Red Sox finally got a deal done on Monday by locking Crochet up with a six-year, $170 million extension, as shared by ESPN's Jeff Passan.

"Breaking: Left-hander Garrett Crochet and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a six-year, $170 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN," Passan said. "The deal starts in 2026 and includes an opt-out after 2030. By far the largest deal ever for a pitcher with 4+ years of service...

"Garrett Crochet's $170 million deal with the Red Sox does not include any deferred money, per sources. The previous record for a 4+ player was Jacob deGrom's five-year, $137.5 million deal, which included an opt-out after the fourth season. Crochet can opt out at 31 years old."

Crochet's deal is now the third-largest in Red Sox history by total reported value. Rafael Devers' $331 million deal and David Price's $217 million pact are the only two with a higher overall value in team history.

The 25-year-old lefty has made just one start in a regular season game with the Red Sox but he already has cemented himself at least in the team's financial history books. Hopefully, that leads to on-field success.

More MLB: Red Sox Have Clear Next Step After Garrett Crochet Blockbuster

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News