Red Sox Have Clear Next Step After Garrett Crochet Blockbuster
The Boston Red Sox accomplished something on Monday night that there has been rumors about for months.
Boston landed Garrett Crochet in a blockbuster trade with the Chicago White Sox this past offseason and there has been chatter since about the possibility of locking him up with a contract extension. He set a deadline of Opening Day and it came and went and there was no deal in sight.
While this is the case, the two sides came out of nowhere on Monday night and reportedly agreed to a six-year, $170 million extension, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Breaking: Left-hander Garrett Crochet and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a six-year, $170 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN," Passan said. "The deal starts in 2026 and includes an opt-out after 2030. By far the largest deal ever for a pitcher with 4+ years of service."
This is an important move for Boston as it now has its 25-year-old ace under contract through at least the 2030 season.
There's obviously some more work to do, though, as is the nature of the business. While this is the case, what could the next move? The clear answer seems to be a contract extension with Kristian Campbell. Recently, it was reported that the Red Sox were in "deep talks" on an extension with Campbell, per MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"On the night he hit his first major league home run, Kristian Campbell and the Red Sox are in deep talks on a contract extension, according to multiple sources," Cotillo said.
Campbell isn't going anywhere anytime soon, but this would be another great idea that would actually save the team money in the long term if Campbell turns out to be the player everyone thinks he will. There are surely other things to consider -- like Tanner Houck's future in Boston -- but this is would be a logical next move.
