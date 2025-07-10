Red Sox's Jarren Duran Gets Explosive Trade Prediction From Boston Insider
The entire month of July will consist of Boston Red Sox Nation sitting on pins and needles, and perhaps no one more so than left fielder Jarren Duran.
Last year at this time, Duran was getting ready to play in his first All-Star Game, where he'd go on to win the game's Most Valuable Player award. But in the days since, he's arguably become the Red Sox's most expendable outfielder.
Those of us outside the organization can debate that point all day long, but all that matters is what the front office thinks--and whether the outfield logjam has gotten tight enough that the Red Sox will feel the need to address it ahead of the trade deadline.
On the Tuesday episode of the "Fenway Rundown" podcast, hosts Sean McAdam and Chris Cotillo discussed the possibility that Duran could be traded, with the latter arguing that Boston's options were down to moving either him or right fielder Wilyer Abreu.
"Cora's now said that Roman Anthony's playing every day," Cotillo said. "Rafaela... has been really good for a while. Defensively, in center field, they're not going to take him out of there.
"With Yoshida back and Refsnyder's value against lefties, you're looking at one of two guys that's the odd man out, either on a daily basis or large picture... They don't have to make a decision by Jul. 31, but it's coming down the pike soon."
Then, McAdam made a decisive prediction: whether it happens at this year's deadline or in the offseason, Duran is in the middle of his final season in Boston.
"They're gonna have to trade Jarren Duran," McAdam said. "It could happen by Jul. 31 at six o'clock, or it could happen in November or December, but it's hard to imagine Jarren Duran being with this team in spring training for 2026."
On some levels, it's crazy to think Boston could move on from a player who put up nearly nine wins above replacement last season with three or 3 1/2 years remaining on his contract. But it's also something of a luxury, because Boston would be left with Abreu, Rafaela, and Anthony roaming the outfield for the foreseeable future.
Still, you have to get something good for a player with Duran's talent. And even if you do, if he returns to his 2024 form in another city, Red Sox fans will never let the front office hear the end of it.