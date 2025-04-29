Red Sox's Jarren Duran Gets One-Word Message From Yankees' Aaron Judge
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees may be bitter rivals, but the 52 players on the two teams' rosters are still empathetic human beings.
Boston outfielder Jarren Duran had a difficult incident to deal with on Sunday when a fan at Cleveland's Progressive Field made light of his attempted suicide in 2022. The fan was escorted out of the stadium and is facing further discipline from the Cleveland Guardians and Major League Baseball.
Duran had shared the full extent of his struggles with mental health, including details of his suicide attempt, for the first time on Netflix's "The Clubhouse" docuseries, which released earlier this month.
Count the Yankees' captain among those who are in Duran's corner in the wake of the incident.
On Monday, New York outfielder Aaron Judge was asked whether he had any messages of support for Duran, his teammate at the 2024 All-Star Game.
“Definitely,” Judge said, per NJ Advance Media's Randy Miller.
“Getting to know him a little bit, he’s a great kid. He’s got a bright future ahead of him. What a tremendous athlete. We all go through our struggles in life, our ups and downs. For Jarren to prevail and still be doing what he loves to do, I definitely feel for what he’s gone through and what he had to go through on Sunday.
“You can boo and you can say whatever you want about performance, but what happened in Cleveland is taking it too far.”
Meanwhile, another Yankees All-Star outfielder, Cody Bellinger, is calling for swift and harsh punishment for the fan involved.
“Ban him,” Bellinger said.
"For life?" Bellinger was asked.
“Yeah,” Bellinger said.. “It’s definitely not cool. We’re good at what we do and we’re at the highest level, but we’re all human beings with emotions and feelings. It was hard to hear what that fan said to Duran.”
Duran and the Red Sox open a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, while the Yankees will continue their matchup with the Baltimore Orioles. New York sits 1 1/2 games ahead of Boston for first place in the American League East.
