Red Sox Superstar Prospect Marcelo Mayer Rewarded For Hot Streak In Triple-A
It's rare that a Major League Baseball team's top prospects can generate as much hype as the big-leaguers, but that's where we've arrived with the 2025 Boston Red Sox.
The Red Sox's "big three" prospects were one of the top storylines of spring training, and all three have made splashes in the regular season. Kristian Campbell broke camp with the big-league roster and has emerged as the American League Rookie of the Year front-runner, but his two close friends are also going gangbusters at Triple-A.
Outfielder Roman Anthony has captured the attention of Red Sox Nation with his huge start to the regular season, but last week, shortstop Marcelo Mayer outdid him. And he was rewarded for his huge week with some pretty serious recognition.
On Monday, Mayer was named the International League's Player of the Week. The Red Sox's number-three prospect (No. 11 in all of baseball, per MLB Pipeline) batted .460, hit three home runs, drove in 12, and put up a 1.530 OPS.
Mayer got off to a slow start this season, but he's been torching the ball for the last nine games, racking up 15 hits and 34 total bases in that time frame. He's also up to 34 RBI on the season, which is six more than any major league hitter has all season.
Of course, the real recognition Mayer wants is a promotion to Major League Baseball. But his path is blocked by Trevor Story at shortstop, Campbell at second base, and Alex Bregman at third.
Still, Mayer's time is unquestionably coming. It's hard to see where the Red Sox are going to fit him in for now, but injuries usually tend to create openings, and if the entire Red Sox infield stays healthy, the organization will have to get creative. The 22-year-old has played too well not to get his shot this season.
However, expect Mayer to stay in Triple-A for at least another couple of months, because injuries ended his last two seasons prematurely. Durability is essential at the major league level, and the Red Sox will want to make sure he's ready to handle the grind of a 162-game season before they expose him to the remainder of it.
