Red Sox's Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu Trade Decision Revealed
The Boston Red Sox have a surplus of outfielders and it sounds like the plan as of writing is to keep them around for the foreseeable future.
There has been a lot of chatter about the possibility of the team moving on from an outfielder or two before the July 31st Major League Baseball trade deadline. ESPN's Jesse Rogers addressed the noise and said that unless the Red Sox are blown away, they are expected to keep all of the outfielders right now.
"Boston doesn't have a lot of expiring contracts, so even without the win streak, a complete teardown was unlikely. Still, trading some of its outfield depth was a possibility. The Red Sox rank in the top 10 in OPS in right field, center field and left field thanks to Jarren Duran, Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu.
"With that group helping the Red Sox hold an American League wild-card spot, the front office is likely to add pitching, according to sources familiar with their situation, while retaining the abundance of outfielders unless the club is blown away with an offer in the next 10 days...
"Having a surplus of good players isn't a bad thing," (Paul Toboni) said. "The high-end depth is a really good thing. It's not like we're anxious to move away from that."
It sounds like Boston fans don't have to worry about losing an outfielder at this time. After the season ends, that could be a different discussion. But, in the short term, it seems like a change isn't coming.