Red Sox's Kristian Campbell Has Made Boston History Again
The Boston Red Sox clearly made the right decision in Spring Training.
Boston moved Rafael Devers to designated hitter to keep Alex Bregman at third base and open the door for 22-year-old Kristian Campbell. He has done nothing short of making the Red Sox's front office look like geniuses. So far this season, Campbell has appeared in 27 games and is slashing .305/.412/.474 with three homers, 10 RBIs, two stolen bases, and seven doubles. That's pretty insane and he's no where near his ceiling, of course.
Campbell has been on a historic pace to kick off his young career. He reached base in his first 17 games of the season and passed Ted Williams on the Red Sox's for second place on the team's on-base streak to kick off a big league career at the age of 22 years old or younger.
He hasn't stopped there; he now has the third-best on-base percentage by a player in team history across his first 30 games with a minimum of 60 plate appearances, as shared by former Red Sox Director of Baseball Communications & Media Relations JP Long.
"Highest OBP by a Red Sox player through the team’s first 30 games of a season, all before turning 23: .486 Ted Williams (1940), .450 Ted Williams (1941), and .412 Kristian Campbell (2025). (Min. 60 PA)."
What can't this kid do? The Red Sox will return to action on Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.
