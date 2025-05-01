Red Sox's Lucas Giolito Laments 'Crucial Mistakes' In First MLB Start Since 2023
The Boston Red Sox's game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday was one big party through five innings, but it quickly turned into a nightmare.
After taking a 6-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning in Lucas Giolito's first start in Major League Baseball since October of 2023, the Red Sox imploded. Giolito allowed three runs in the sixth, Garrett Whitlock allowed three more in the seventh, and Toronto won it in the bottom of the tenth on an Alejandro Kirk walk-off single.
It was an early candidate for worst Red Sox loss of the year, because they had it in the bag more than halfway through. But in the grand scheme of things, Giolito had a very solid debut considering how long it had been since he last pitched.
In six innings, Giolito allowed five hits, two walks, and struck out seven. He surrendered a two-run homer to Daulton Varsho after a two-out walk in the sixth, and then a solo shot to Kirk, the next batter, tarnishing what was otherwise a stellar outing.
“I thought I pitched well until the sixth,” Giolito said, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. “Sixth inning, some crucial, crucial mistakes.
"An 0-2 walk, an 0-2 homer, another homer. We were playing the changeup pretty well to the corners, and I just left them up there. So, it’s something to learn from. Got to finish stronger. Sucks to give the other team momentum like that when you're up big.”
The Red Sox obviously will lament letting that game slip away. But manager Alex Cora was seemingly thrilled with the performance his team got from Giolito, who had been with the team for 16 months without throwing a pitch.
“I think if Gio throws the ball like that the whole season, we’re going to be in good shape,” Cora said, per Browne.
Giolito's next start will come at some point during Boston's series next week with the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. Meanwhile, the Red Sox will look to take the series from the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre at 7:07 p.m. EST.
