Red Sox's Lucas Giolito Provides Major Injury Update on Himself
The Boston Red Sox are going to be without the services of one of their key starting pitchers for the foreseeable future.
It was announced on Monday that the Red Sox won't have Lucas Giolito for the Wild Card round series against the New York Yankees. On Tuesday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora made it clear that the expectation is that Giolito won't be able to pitch in October.
"It seems like it’s not as bad as we thought in the beginning, but we’re still gathering information,” Cora said. “Hopefully it’s just rest. But obviously it doesn’t seem like he’s going to be able to pitch in October.”
After the Red Sox beat the Yankees on Tuesday night, Giolito gave an update on himself and although he seemingly avoided the worst-case scenario being elbow surgery, he talked about how his flexor is "irritated," as transcribed by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
The Red Sox got some bad news about Lucas Giolito this week
"It has obviously been devastating," Giolito said. "Going through what happened last year, grinding back and then being able to help this team be in the position we’re in here now, there was no other thought in my mind than to continue to do what I was doing in the postseason. To have that ripped away from you, it’s a tough one to deal with...
"In layman’s terms, my flexor is very irritated and — this is hard to be to describe — but there’s weird stuff going on with my bone,“ Giolito said. I was told, ‘You’ve got to stop throwing and let it calm down...It’s pretty interesting... The good news is that structurally, everything was checked out and good, which was a small relief in a very unfortunate situation ... Any time a pitcher injures their elbow, that’s the worst fear. For that to be confirmed that it’s not the case, it was a big relief."
Losing Giolito is another brutal blow for Boston. He, along with Garrett Crochet and Brayan Bello, were the team's most dependable starting pitchers all season. Boston wouldn't be in the playoffs right now without the work that Giolito put in throughout the season. Hopefully, he's able to make a full recovery quickly. He has some question marks ahead with a $19 million mutual option and this injury surely will play a role.
More MLB: Craziest Stat From Garrett Crochet's Red Sox-Yankees Masterpiece