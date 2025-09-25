Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox's Much-Maligned Slugger Suddenly Looks Like Playoff X-Factor

The Blue Jays hate to see Masa coming...

Jackson Roberts

Sep 24, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida (7) loses his bat as he grounds out against the Toronto Blue Jays in the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
For months, the only discussion surrounding Boston Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida has been about how soon the team can get rid of him and his contract.

Yoshida returned to the Red Sox after over three months off to begin the season, recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. He has struggled mightily to generate any power since his return, and he's certainly been a less-than-ideal producer in the DH role, posting a below-average OPS+ of 88.

However, Yoshida has quietly heated up in September, and he's been the unquestioned key to the Red Sox's two big wins over the Toronto Blue Jays this week. It's the continuation of a trend, and one that could pay huge dividends for the Red Sox in October.

Red-hot Yoshida has always killed Toronto

Sep 25, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida (7) hits a double against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

So far in this series against the Blue Jays, Yoshida is 4-for-9 with two doubles, a home run, and two RBIs. In September on the whole, he's been the team's best hitter (at least in terms of batting average), posting a .333/.344/.474 slash line across 16 games.

Yoshida's quiet resurgence is a huge reason the Red Sox are on the doorstep of clinching a playoff spot. But even more importantly, he's becoming a notorious Blue Jays assassin.

In 25 career games against Toronto, Yoshida now sports a .361/.374/.577 slash line. He's hit four home runs against them, the most against any opponent, and his .951 OPS is his second-highest against any team he's played at least 10 times (behind only the Athletics).

While every Red Sox fan was hoping Alex Bregman would get going, Trevor Story would stay hot, and Wilyer Abreu would bounce back after his return from injury, the Blue Jays were quietly most afraid of Yoshida coming into this series. And that matters, because suddenly, it looks as though Boston could be coming back to Toronto next week for the wild card series.

No matter what Yoshida's future holds in Boston, he's going to be a huge x-factor for these next few weeks. If he can keep up his current pace, maybe it's not so crazy to think Boston could make some waves in a hotly contested American League.

