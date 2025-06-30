Red Sox's Newest Fireballer Reacts To Being Traded For Rafael Devers
Yes, time has passed since the Rafael Devers trade. But it's still the ever-present story that will continue to shape the 2025 Boston Red Sox based on how they adapt.
For two weeks since the trade, the Red Sox have played shorthanded. They already had an extensive injured list, Devers' exit left them without their best bat, and notably, none of the players they acquired in the trade have debuted in Boston.
That looks set to change this week. Relief pitcher Jordan Hicks, who the Red Sox took on primarily because the San Francisco Giants no longer wanted his contract ($11 million per year through 2027), will join the roster after being activated from the injured list.
Hicks, who last pitched in the majors on Jun. 1, spoke to reporters in Boston for the first time since the trade on Sunday. And ahead of his Red Sox debut, he gave his candid reaction to being included in the most shocking trade of the Major League Baseball season.
“I was a little bit surprised,” Hicks said, per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. “I didn’t even know you could get traded on the IL. But I was just really excited to hear that it was a team that was pursuing me in free agency, and I got to be a part of a young squad. I’m really excited to play for this historic organization.”
Hicks was a free agent before the 2024 season, and chose the Giants because they offered him a four-year contract and the opportunity to start. But the Red Sox wanted him pretty badly too, if we're to take Hicks' word for it.
“I just remember (the Red Sox) came after me pretty hard and it was between them and the Giants,” Hicks said, per McCaffrey. “So I’m just excited to be here and feel wanted.”
Hicks will work in a full-time bullpen capacity for the Red Sox. That's likely for the best; his career ERA is 4.91 as a starter and 3.73 as a reliever.
“I’m excited just to see what’s left in the tank,” he said, per McCaffrey. “My last year full-time in relief, I got up to 103 (mph) in the playoffs. I’ve gotten up to 101 this year as a starter, and sat pretty much like 97-98. I’m optimistic that it’s in there.”
The Red Sox's bullpen can certainly use the support, so the more smoke Hicks has in the bag, the better off Boston will be in the short term.
