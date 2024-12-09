Red Sox's 'Path Is Cleared' To Sign $175 Million Two-Time All-Star, Says Insider
Okay, so the Boston Red Sox were probably never getting Juan Soto. Now, the real work begins.
As Soto joins the New York Mets and begins counting his money, the Red Sox have to turn their attention to the real flaw on their roster: starting pitching. Boston needs an ace to anchor their mercurial starting rotation, and the free-agent market only has a few options left.
Prices have been steep for all types of free agents so far this winter, and with the Winter Meetings kicking off in Dallas on Monday, starting pitchers could begin flying off the board. According to one insider, the Red Sox may have to act quickly.
On Monday, Alden González of ESPN was asked who the biggest signing of the Winter Meetings would be, and his answer was a superstar pitcher with whom the Red Sox have already had plenty of contact.
"Max Fried," González said. "The Yankees and Red Sox have been heavy on him for weeks now, and their pursuits aren't necessarily tied to signing Soto."
"Now that the Dodgers, fresh off guaranteeing $182 million to Blake Snell, aren't necessarily a factor, the path is cleared for one of those two teams to close things up with Fried."
Fried, 31, is a worthy prize for any team seeking starting pitching, which now becomes the hottest commodity left on the market. He sports a 73-36 career record with a 3.07 ERA, two top-five Cy Young finishes, two All-Star selections, and a World Series ring.
Competing against the Yankees for Fried is intimidating, but also represents the opportunity for the Red Sox to prove that they're fully committed to spending big again. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter projects a seven-year, $175 million deal for Fried, which may even be an underestimate.
Can the Red Sox land their new ace within the next four days in Dallas? There are a few million fans who would sure love if they did.
More MLB: Red Sox Met With Two All-Star Starting Pitchers: Will Boston Land Its Next Ace?