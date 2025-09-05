Red Sox's Payton Tolle Has Perfect Response To Workload Concerns
As Boston Red Sox rookie starting pitcher Payton Tolle gets his first taste of the big leagues, he's also in uncharted territory in terms of workload.
Tolle is a first-year professional, and in college, he never threw more than 96 innings in a season (combined between NCAA and summer ball). This year, he's already up to 97 innings, and the Red Sox are hoping to use him both for the rest of September and into October.
As Tolle is Boston's No. 1 pitching prospect and one of the most exciting young arms in the sport, the team certainly has an obligation to act in the southpaw's best interest. But if it were up to him, he'd throw until the wheels come off.
Tolle ready to throw "until I can't anymore"
On Thursday, Tolle explained his pitching mentality, and if Red Sox fans needed another reason to love the 22-year-old's attitude, he gave them one.
“I’m kind of an old-school guy,” Tolle told Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. “For me personally, I’m kind of like, ‘Just run me out there until I can’t anymore.’ But I know with [the] workload and trying to stay healthy in general, that’s probably not the best mindset.”
It's an inexact science, because Tolle is certainly big and physical enough to withstand a heavy workload someday. But the Red Sox have to be careful not to build him up too quickly -- which they've done by not pitching him on less than six days' rest all season.
However, as the playoffs approach, manager Alex Cora was asked about the team's approach to Tolle's usage earlier this week, and he hinted that at some point, the training wheels could come off.
“We’re in the business of winning games,” Cora said, per Speier.
As he takes the mound against ex-Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night, Tolle bears the torch for Boston's rookie class in the absence of the injured Roman Anthony.
And whether it's five days, six, or seven until his next start, all Tolle can do for now is air it all out against a pesky D-backs lineup.
