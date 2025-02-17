Red Sox's Rafael Devers Stirs Drama Over Reluctance To Move Positions: 'I Play Third'
The Boston Red Sox and their franchise player appear to be at odds.
Rafael Devers, who has been the team's starting third baseman for the past seven-and-a-half years, has never been a strong defender. With the Red Sox signing Gold Glove third baseman Alex Bregman last week, the door was opened to Devers being asked to move positions.
But on Monday, Devers repeatedly and adamantly stated that he wasn't open to such a change during his first media appearance of the new season.
“No,” Devers said. “I play third.”
Devers was reportedly told when he signed an 11-year contract extension prior to the 2023 season that he would have the third base job for many years to come. Roughly two years later, Devers confirmed that Red Sox approached him about a position change on Friday.
“Third base is my position,” Devers said through Red Sox translator Daveson Perez. “It’s what I’ve played. I don’t know what their plans are. I know we had a conversation. I made it clear what my desires are. Whatever happens from here, I don’t know.”
Manager Alex Cora spoke after Devers and said he had expected Devers to make the comments that he did. But he also said that whatever decision the Red Sox made would be made without prioritizing any individual.
“He has a lot of pride,” Cora said. “He feels like he’s the third baseman. He’s going to work out as the third baseman. And we’re going to make decisions accordingly. Here, it’s not about Bregman or Devers or Cora. It’s for the Boston Red Sox. Whatever decision we make is going to be for the benefit of the team.”
Before Bregman was signed, Cora expressed his view that the longtime Houston Astros star could be a Gold Glove second baseman. But the arrival of top prospect Kristian Campbell at second could give the Red Sox a reason to leave Bregman where he's used to playing rather than forcing the switch.
Asked about the organization potentially walking back their promise to allow Devers to stay at third base, Cora pointed out that any such promises were made under the leadership of ex-Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom, who was fired in 2023.
"There's a different leader here," Cora said. "Chaim is in St. Louis right now."
That the Red Sox and Devers are trading blows on the very first day of official full-team workouts isn't a great sign--especially after the messaging before Bregman arrived seemed to be that Devers would keep his spot. Trust is essential between a star player and their team and the Red Sox may have eroded some in this instance.
On the other side of the coin, there's an argument to be made that the Red Sox should simply rip the Band-Aid off. Devers almost certainly isn't going to hold onto third base for nine more years, so transitioning him to his more likely long-term role sooner than later could prove beneficial.
At some point in the near future, the Red Sox are going to have to make an uncomfortable decision. And no matter what decision they make, they'll also have to carefully maneuver the fallout.
More MLB: Red Sox 25-Year-Old Gold Glover Named Blockbuster Trade Fit For Two AL Central Teams