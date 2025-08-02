Red Sox's Roman Anthony Has 7-Word Reaction To First Career Walk-Off
Friday night at Fenway Park was a reminder of what really matters in the game of baseball.
Sure, the Boston Red Sox may not have won the Thursday trade deadline on paper. But it didn't take some blockbuster trade to get rookie superstar Roman Anthony on their side.
Anthony, who has been sensational since manager Alex Cora moved him to the leadoff spot on Sunday, came to the plate with the winning run on third base and no outs in the bottom of the 10th inning. It was a hitter's dream, but it was also a situation the Red Sox have bungled plenty of times in the past.
There would be no bungling with Anthony. The 21-year-old worked the count like a pro, then delivered a 379-foot deep fly ball that would have won the game no matter what, but wound up bouncing on the warning track just out of reach for Houston Astros center fielder Chas McCormick.
Anthony's first career walk-off got the Red Sox started on the right foot in one of the most crucial series of the year so far. But the most encouraging part was that the rookie sensation was already looking forward to the next one.
“It’s amazing. It’s fun. I want to do it again already,” Anthony said, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.
Even with a slow start factored in, Anthony now has a .283/.401/.428 slash line in his first 44 games, good for an OPS+ of 132. It seems like the minimum the Red Sox can expect from the youngster moving forward, as no one doubts he'll wind up with more home runs than the two he has to this point.
Plus, the Red Sox walked off an opponent for the fourth time this season wearing their new green City Connect uniforms, so clearly there's some mojo developing there.
Whether it's the uniforms, the fact that the Red Sox are fighting for a playoff spot, or the youth movement, there's no question that Fenway Park has had a more electric atmosphere this season than in years past. And the Red Sox are taking advantage of it (35-21 record at home).
“Credit to the fans,” Anthony said. “Every night they’re here. This place is just sold out every night. It makes it so fun to play in. And they’re there the entire game, whether it’s 12 innings, whatever it is.”
Those fans are going to have a heck of a lot of fun watching Anthony for years to come.