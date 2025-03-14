Red Sox's Roman Anthony Has Simple Reaction To 'Overrated' Comments
If you didn't know that Roman Anthony was just 20 years old, you certainly wouldn't expect it.
Anthony is knocking on the big league door -- which is impressive enough at his age -- but doesn't carry himself like the young guy that he is. The Boston Red Sox phenom has been nothing short of professional since joining the Red Sox organization and that was on full display once again on Thursday night.
The Red Sox's "Big 3" of Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kristian Campbell all played in the Spring Breakout for Boston and all launched home runs. One thing that popped up on social media on Thursday was the fact that you could hear someone in the stands chanting "overrated" at Anthony just before he mashed his homer.
After the game, he was asked about the heckler and was nothing short of professional despite the comments, as shared by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"A heckler chanted 'overrated' with Roman Anthony at the plate in the fifth inning during the Spring Breakout game between the Red Sox and Rays at Charlotte Sports Park on Thursday," Smith said. "Anthony, the No. 2 prospect on Baseball America’s Top 100 list, promptly launched a missile over the right field wall.
"Anthony’s homer left his bat at 110 mph in a 7-5 loss to the Rays. 'It’s not the first time I’ve heard that this spring,' Anthony said. 'So it’s always funny. But it’s part of it.' He considers it a compliment. 'I think so. I think if they’re saying something it’s always a good thing if you’re relevant,' Anthony said."
Anthony is a guy who should hep Boston at some point in 2025. He's been great in camp so far. Could he earn a spot on the big league roster?
