Red Sox’s Roman Anthony Predicted For Second Half Of The Ages
The Boston Red Sox have got to like what they have seen from Roman Anthony since his promotion to the big leagues.
He has been every bit of the No. 1 prospect the team could’ve hoped for and now has a few months of games under his belt in the big leagues. He’s going to get even better and CBS Sports’ Chris Towers shared a bold prediction that he will launch 15 second half homers.
"Red Sox - Roman Anthony hits 15 second-half homers," Towers said. "With just two in his first 31 games, I sure hope this one's bold enough for you. Anthony was also a second-half breakout pick for me, and the obvious power potential here is the primary reason why: His 93.8 mph average exit velocity would be tied for the seventh-best mark among qualifiers if he had enough plate appearances, and if you just sort by line drives and flyballs, he jumped to fifth, just head of Aaron Judge, if you'd believe it.
"Anthony needs to be more aggressive swinging at pitches in the strike zone, and he needs to tune his swing to hit the ball in the air more often to live up to his potential, but the upside here is clear. He could be one of the very best hitters in baseball very soon."
If the Red Sox are going to get back to the playoffs and make some noise, they are going to need a lot from the young outfielder. This is a pretty bold prediction, though.