Red Sox Reportedly Offered Slugger In At Least 2 Trade Packages

The Red Sox certainly have been active behind the scenes

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 20, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Kim Klement-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox have been in rumors all offseason to this point.

Some of those rumors led to actual deals, like Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler. The vast majority of the chatter led to nothing, though. Now, we are less than two weeks away from Spring Training kicking off and rumors are continuing to come out.

Earlier in the offseason, first baseman Triston Casas' name came up in trade rumors more than expected. The Red Sox and Seattle Mariners were tied to each other at one point and it seems like there reportedly were at least two different trade packages that were rejected, according to the Seattle Times' Adam Jude.

"Around the MLB Winter Meetings in December, a major league source with direct knowledge of the talks said the Mariners and Red Sox had discussed a trade that would have sent (Luis Castillo) to Boston, with young first baseman Triston Casas and outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida coming to Seattle," Jude said. "The Mariners, however, were unwilling to take on the $56 million remaining on Yoshida’s contract through 2027, and the talks stalled out from there.

"In November, the Mariners had also rejected an offer from the Red Sox for either one of their youngest starting pitchers — Bryce Miller or Bryan Woo — for Casas."

It's not too shocking to hear about either of these rumored trades as Casas was mentioned in numerous trade rumors all offseason with the Mariners continuously brought up. What's more surprising is the Mariners weren't interested.

