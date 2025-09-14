Red Sox's Strength Of Schedule Is Latest Warning Sign For Shrinking Playoff Hopes
The Boston Red Sox's grip on a spot in the postseason is loosening by the minute, thanks to surges from just about every other American League contender.
So far this weekend, the Red Sox have lost their first two games against the New York Yankees, while the Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, and Texas Rangers have all won two. Boston is now tied with Houston and Seattle for the second and third wild card spots, and Texas has climbed within two games with the tiebreaker in hand over the Red Sox.
Everything matters from this point forward, so it's worth examining each prospective wild card team's remaining schedule. And spoiler alert: there are more ominous signs for Boston on the horizon.
Red Sox remaining strength of schedule: .514
Boston has the toughest remaining schedule of any team on this list, with seven more games against likely playoff teams. After the series finale against the Yankees on Sunday, they'll take on the Athletics at home, the Tampa Bay Rays and Blue Jays on the road, and finish with a home series against the Detroit Tigers.
Yankees remaining SOS: .471
The Yankees are all but guaranteed to make the playoffs, not only because they lead the other wild card teams by 2 1/2 games each, but because their schedule is light. They'll take on the Minnesota Twins on the road, Baltimore Orioles twice, and Chicago White Sox at home.
Mariners remaining SOS: .496
Seattle technically has the second-toughest road behind Boston. It takes on the Kansas City Royals on the road before traveling to Houston for a series that could easily decide the West division. Then, it finishes up with home series against the lowly Colorado Rockies and division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.
Astros remaining SOS: .494
Like the Mariners, the Astros have to be circling that showdown in Houston next weekend as the turning point on their schedule. Before that, they'll see the Rangers, a series in which the Red Sox will surely be rooting them on. Finally, they take on the A's and Los Angeles Angels on the road.
Rangers remaining SOS: .487
Texas enters Sunday on a six-game winning streak and looms as a major threat to the Red Sox. The Rangers go to Houston, host the Miami Marlins and Twins, then finish with a road series against the Cleveland Guardians, who still hold a tiny chance at the playoffs in their own right.
