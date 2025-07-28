Red Sox's Top 1st Base Trade Target Becoming Crystal Clear
The Boston Red Sox's need at first base has been the story of the season, and the trade deadline is their last chance to address it.
By Thursday, the Red Sox will have to find a replacement for the injured Triston Casas once and for all. The Abraham Toro/Romy Gonzalez platoon has done admirably for the last three months, but it's unwise to continue relying on it through the playoffs.
But the Red Sox also don't seem to want a rental at the position. They seemingly weren't that close to trading for ex-Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor, and though there's been whispers about acquiring Ryan O'Hearn from the Baltimore Orioles, that's never seemed like anything close to a lock.
The Tampa Bay Rays' losing streak has created another prospective option: Yandy Díaz, who is under team control for 2026 as well on a relatively cheap club option. And it sure seems like that's who the Red Sox are going the hardest after at this moment.
On Sunday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive reaffirmed the Red Sox's interest in Díaz and named one reason in particular that they seem to be so intrigued: their concern about Casas' viability as the starting first baseman to begin next season.
"Díaz intrigues the Red Sox for a few reasons," Cotillo wrote. "After Boston’s need on the right side of the infield increased earlier this week when Marcelo Mayer sprained his wrist, Díaz fits the roster perfectly as a clear upgrade over the Abraham Toro/Romy Gonzalez platoon at first base.
"Especially intriguing to the Red Sox, according to a baseball source, is that Díaz is under control beyond 2025. Privately, the club is not guaranteeing that Triston Casas, who is rehabbing from a season-ending knee injury, will be the starter in 2026. Díaz is making $10 million this year (about $3.33 million in the final two months), then has a $12 million club option for 2026 and a vesting option for 2027 (based on plate appearances) that becomes a cheaper deal if he plays less."
The 33-year-old Díaz has an impressive OPS of .820 this season. His Rays were swept by the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, dropping them 3 1/2 games back of the Red Sox in the Wild Card picture.