Red Sox's Top Two Prospects Both Projected To Make 2025 Opening Day Roster
While Boston Red Sox fans await any last-minute free-agent signings, there's another intriguing subplot to follow as Spring Training rapidly approaches.
The Red Sox have built one of the game's top farm systems, and the biggest names in that farm system are getting close to their Major League Baseball debuts.
The two top prospects in the Red Sox's system, outfielder Roman Anthony and infielder/outfielder Kristian Campbell, are also the two who saw action in Triple-A in August and September. They could go back to Worcester for more development, but if they earn it, they have opportunities to make the squad straight out of camp.
On Tuesday, FanSided's Hunter Noll predicted that both Campbell and Anthony would make the Red Sox's Opening Day roster, giving Boston fans the taste of the future they've been craving for months, if not years.
With regards to Campbell, Noll cited the lack of a clear-cut starter at second base and the 22-year-old's prodigious hitting ability as reasons for a promotion straight out of Spring Training.
"The Red Sox still need to figure out a plan at second base and could use some right-handed hitting. Campbell could be the answer for both. Boston could still add free agents, but right now, the 2023 draft pick has to have an inside track on the job," Noll wrote.
Meanwhile, though the Red Sox have enough outfielders to open the season without Anthony on the roster, Noll predicted that the 20-year-old phenom, who is the consensus number-one position player prospect in baseball, would force his way to the big leagues anyway.
"The Red Sox currently have an abundance of outfield talent and don't need more left-handed bats," Noll wrote. "However, Anthony could play himself into a role during spring training. All eyes will be on the 20-year-old around the league."
The number-three prospect in the Red Sox's system, who held the number-one spot for most of the last three seasons, is shortstop Marcelo Mayer. Though Noll predicted Mayer would open the year in Triple-A after a back injury cost him the last two months of the season, the 21-year-old could also impact the MLB season eventually.
How the top prospects perform will have an outsized impact on the story of the 2025 Boston Red Sox. And if those prospects play up to their capability, it could be a very exciting story indeed.
