Red Sox's Walker Buehler Hints At Future In Boston After Strong 2025 Debut
After two scoreless early spring outings from Garrett Crochet, Boston Red Sox fans finally got their first look at the other newcomer to the rotation on Sunday.
Walker Buehler, the former two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers, is expected to be a key member of the Boston rotation this season after signing a one-year, $21.05 million contract with a mutual option for 2026.
Buehler had a rough regular season in Los Angeles after returning from Tommy John surgery in 2024, but shined in the playoffs, finishing the season on a 13-inning scoreless streak. Coming into the new year fully healthy, it will be critical for Buehler to build his confidence with a strong start to the year.
It's only Mar. 2, but Buehler took a step in that direction Sunday with an excellent first outing. After allowing a leadoff double to the New York Mets' Jeff McNeil, he went on to throw two scoreless innings with four strikeouts and a hit-by-pitch.
After his outing, Buehler did an interview on the broadcast with NESN's Jahmai Webster, and strongly hinted that he'd like to be a long-term piece of the core the Red Sox are building.
"I think there's a lot of really good building blocks here, guys that have shown they can do it at the big-league level and then kind of the next wave that we keep talking about, the 'big three' (prospects)" Buehler said.
"Just kind of a chance to be more of a veteran guy and kind of try and build something special here. As of now, it's one year, and hopefully it's a few more after that."
Buehler isn't the same fireballer he was early in his Dodgers career, but he's been learning to become craftier with his pitch mix. He throws a devastating cutter and sweeper that are relatively new offerings, and his sinker, which he barely threw before the surgery, looked nasty on Sunday as well.
Though the Red Sox don't need Buehler to be an ace, that's the expectation the 30-year-old righty has for himself. And if he pitches well early in the year, perhaps the two sides can work out an extension without even having to worry about another trip to free agency.
