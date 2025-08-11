Red Sox Send Polarizing Infielder To Triple-A In Roster Shakeup
The Boston Red Sox made a handful of moves on Monday.
It was a busy day, for sure, and a lot of the conversation will probably be about the club activating Ali Sánchez and rolling with three catchers on the big league roster. But another move the club made in the process involved sending speedster David Hamilton down to the minors.
The Red Sox announced a flurry of moves on Monday and the big name going down right now is Hamilton, but that's not the only move the club made.
Did Red Sox get it right sending David Hamilton back down to the minors?
The Red Sox officially announced the moves on social media:
"Added catcher Ali Sánchez to the major league roster," the team announced. "He will wear number 18. Selected left-handed pitcher Jovani Morán to the active major league roster from Triple-A Worcester. He will wear number 47. Optioned infielder David Hamilton and left-handed pitcher Chris Murphy to Worcester. Designated right-handed pitcher Nick Burdi for assignment."
Hamilton is someone who has been a somewhat polarizing figure for Boston fans this year. He's filled in well off the bench when Boston has needed him and provides elite speed on the base paths. Although there are some other infield options down in the minors for the Red Sox, what Hamilton brings to the table on the base paths is something you can't teach and not many players have.
But, Hamilton is heading back down to Worcester. He has played in 69 games so far this season with Boston and has a .174/.227/.265 slash line to go along with three homers, 12 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases.
The Red Sox needed to free up a space on the roster specifically for Sánchez. He's someone who should be able to help in the short term at least. Carlos Narváez has had a great year, but he was injured and in general has been worn down. Now, the Red Sox have plenty of depth to at least take him off his feet here or there. It surely wasn't an easy day with all of the moves Boston made, but at least on paper it seems like the right move.
We'll see Hamilton at some point throughout the rest of the season but now he's heading down to Triple-A. Hopefully, that will be an opportunity to get his bat back to the level it was at last year.