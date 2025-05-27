Red Sox Sending Flamethrower To Minors After Brief MLB Stint
The Boston Red Sox have been working hard over the last few days to get the bullpen fresh.
Boston’s bullpen has been stretched thin. Boston’s starters haven’t been getting deep into games lately and the bullpen has felt the brunt of it. Boston has made a few moves over the last few days to address it.
The Red Sox recently designated Sean Newcomb for assignment and called up Luis Guerrero. Guerrero didn't stick around for long, though, as Boston sent him down to the minors to bring Zack Kelly back up to the big leagues.
Boston called Kelly up to the big league roster on Sunday and he got into the action that day against the Baltimore Orioles. He pitched two innings and allowed one earned run. It sounds like his stint back in Boston is short-lived, though. The Boston Globe's Alex Speier shared on Monday that Kelly was sent back down to the minors.
"We feel (Richard Fitts) is healthy, which is great," (Manager Alex Cora) said. "He might be a consideration (for Tuesday)." … While the Sox had yet to make a decision on Fitts, righthander Zack Kelly was sent down following the game as the Red Sox continue to scramble for bullpen innings," Speier said.
If Fitts is able to officially return on Tuesday, that would be nice for Boston. He was off to a hot start this season pitching to a 3.18 ERA in three starts. His return isn't official at this time, but Speier did note that Kelly is going back down.
