Red Sox Shut Down Blockbuster Trade Rumors With 24-Year-Old Slugger
It certainly sounds like the Boston Red Sox aren't going to be trading one of their brightest young stars this offseason.
There have been a lot of rumors about young first baseman Triston Casas throughout the offseason so far. Before the Red Sox added Walker Buehler, there was a lot of chatter about the possibility of Boston flipping Casas in a deal for a pitcher.
There were a lot of rumors linking Casas to the Seattle Mariners, but the Red Sox don't need to add any more starting pitching at this point. Boston's rotation is stacked on paper now and has a chance to be really good in 2025.
Now that the Red Sox don't need to add another starter, Boston isn't looking to trade Casas, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Despite having discussed him in different packages this winter, Craig Breslow says the Red Sox are 'not shopping' Triston Casas," Cotillo shared.
Casas is just 24 years old and has the potential to be one of the best first basemen in baseball. He missed most of the 2024 season, but still hit 13 home runs and drove in 32 runs in 63 games played. In 2023, he had 24 home runs and 65 RBIs in 132 games as a rookie after an exceptionally slow start.
It makes perfect sense that the Red Sox are planning on keeping Casas because he's cost-controlled for years to come and has an All-Star-upside. This is the right call.
