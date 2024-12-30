Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox's Lucas Giolito Takes Hard Stance On 2025 Return Date

The Red Sox will have the former All-Star back in 2025

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
There has been a lot of chatter about the Boston Red Sox's starting rotation this offseason so far.

Boston had one of the better starting rotations in baseball in 2024 and that was even after losing Lucas Giolito for the season before it even began. Now, the Red Sox have added Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler into the mix and also will get Giolito back.

Some have wondered when he will be ready to pitch, but he made it clear that he will be ready for a full Spring Training and Opening Day action on the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast with WEEI's Rob Bradford.

"I’m going to be ready for a full spring training and a full season," Giolito said. "So, I find it funny when I see this stuff online saying that I will be coming back in June. I don’t know where that came from. I asked a lot of people and no one really knows...Everything is going great. I look forward to a full year."

This is a fantastic update. Giolito is a former All-Star and is someone who can be a dominant force on the mound when he's healthy. The fact that he's in such a good spot with pitchers and catchers set to report to Spring Training in February is a great sign.

Boston had one of the better starting rotations in baseball last year and now will add three players with All-Star-upside.

Patrick McAvoy
