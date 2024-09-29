Red Sox Slugger 'Not Expecting' Contract Extension: 'I Haven't Earned It'
Entering an offseason of uncertainty, the Boston Red Sox are expected to explore all possible avenues to improve their team's future outlook.
That means premium free agents will be under consideration. It means trades are on the table. Prospects could earn Opening Day roster spots. But what about contract extensions for players already on the big-league squad?
The Red Sox took care of two of those this spring, locking up starting pitcher Brayan Bello and shortstop/center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela past the end of their original arbitration years. But the bigger fish to reel in would be 24-year-old first baseman Triston Casas.
Casas looked to be on his way to superstardom after a great rookie season, but a rib injury derailed his 2024 campaign, holding him out for more than four months. And though Casas remains a huge part of the Red Sox lineup, it appears the man himself isn't thinking extension at this stage.
Speaking with Rob Bradford of the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast, Casas seemingly shut down any hopes of a potential offseason deal between himself and the Red Sox.
"I didn’t have a year this year. I didn’t put up any numbers that would merit an extension like that… I think if I was a front office representative I would need to see more out of myself, for sure," Casas said. "I’m not expecting any offer that would pique my interest. I haven’t earned it and I don’t think it’s going to come in the near future or any time soon.”
After the 2023 season, during which Casas was one of the five best hitters in baseball after the All-Star break, it might have made sense for him to sit at the negotiating table. But after a year when his report card will be marked incomplete, it makes little sense to think about accepting any offers.
Casas still had a productive year when he was able to play. He hit 13 home runs in 62 games, which would put him on pace for well over 30 in a full season, and his .805 OPS would rank fourth on the Red Sox if he had enough at-bats to qualify.
An extension may not happen now, but Casas can grab all the poker chips back with a dominant 2025. The Red Sox fan base is ravenous for a playoff berth, and the young first baseman can play a huge role in making that happen if he's on his game.
