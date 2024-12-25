Red Sox Spoke To Fan-Favorite About Reunion Before Garrett Crochet Trade
The Boston Red Sox clearly put a focus on adding pitching this offseason.
Boston entered the offseason with three clear needs. The Red Sox entered the offseason needing to add top-tier starting pitching, right-handed pop, and high-leverage starting pitching. Boston has been clear with its intentions and has made two massive moves by bringing Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler to town.
Crochet was the first big move of the offseason for the Red Sox. Boston missed out on Max Fried in free agency and pivoted to Crochet in a blockbuster trade with the Chicago White Sox. Before the Red Sox got Crochet, though, they reportedly spoke to former Boston fan-favorite Nathan Eovaldi, according to the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.
“On Tuesday, before and after Fried’s agreement, the Red Sox were engaged with the White Sox while also advancing conversations about other targets,” Speier said while recounting the sage to acquire Crochet. “At one point that night, multiple Sox officials believed trades for both Crochet and Mariners starter Luis Castillo were in reach, though conversations with Seattle sputtered sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
“The team simultaneously engaged in conversations with the representatives for free agents Nathan Eovaldi (who re-signed with the Rangers on a three-year, $75 million deal Tuesday night), Walker Buehler, and Nick Pivetta, as well as Pittsburgh, regarding right-hander Jared Jones.”
It would’ve been nice to reunite with Eovaldi, but landing Crochet was the best move possible at that point and now the team has followed up with Buehler. The Red Sox have a real chance to have a top-five starting rotation in baseball in 2025 now.
