Red Sox Suggested As Fit For Projected $427 Million All-Star
The Boston Red Sox haven't been shy about the fact that they are trying to add some serious talent to the organization.
Boston has done a great job adding pitching this offseason and already has added Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler. These are two massive moves that should help Boston contend for the American League East crown in 2025. Adding a big piece into the mix to help the offense wouldn't hurt as well.
The Red Sox need some more righty power and the most likely way to add will be through free agency. But could the trade market come into play? One team Boston should be keeping a close eye on is the Toronto Blue Jays.
Toronto has two superstars nearing free agency in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. Both will be free agents at the end of the 2025 season and it would be surprising to see both stick around. There has been some trade chatter about both, although it is just noise at this point.
Guerrero and the Blue Jays have been discussing an extension and Toronto even offered roughly $340 million, but it was shut down, as shared by Sportsnet.
"Vladimir Guerrero Jr. said the Toronto Blue Jays recently made him an offer in the area of $340 million that 'is not even close to what we are looking for,' and added, during an interview Sunday on the Spanish-language Abriendo El Podcast, that he’ll cut off extension talks once spring training arrives," Sportsnet shared.
If the extension talks are going to end in Spring Training, could he be moved? It wouldn't be the worst idea for Toronto to try to trade him rather than risk losing him for nothing.
Newsweek's Jon Vankin suggested the Red Sox as a fit if this were to happen.
"The team taking Guerrero would need the financial capacity to handle his contract demands, and would also need the ability to send back a player who can replace Guerrero in the Blue Jays lineup," Vankin said. "The one team with a young power-hitting first baseman who is still under team control would be the Boston Red Sox, and their 24-year-old first-bagger Triston Casas.
"With a rate of one homer per every 20 plate appearances, Casas so far has gone yard more frequently than Guerrero, who averages one round-tripper every 22.1 plate appearances. Depending on how the talks between Guerrero and the Blue Jays progress, a Casas-for-Guerrero trade could soon become the hot topic of this offseason."
This shouldn't be considered likely by any means, but it is an interesting thought. Keep an on Guerrero as we get closer to Spring Training. Spotrac currently is projecting his market value to be $427 million over 12 years. It'll be interesting to see if the Blue Jays approach this number.
