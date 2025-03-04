Red Sox Star Alex Bregman Already Has Surprised Team In Short Stint
For the first time in a few years, there is real, positive buzz around the Boston Red Sox.
The Red Sox made it clear that they were going to be aggressive this offseason and they certainly were. There was a lot of pessimism around Boston even after it said it was going to be aggressive. Fans heard that before so they were very clear about the fact -- especially on social media -- that more work needed to be done.
Boston's front office listened. The Red Sox struck quickly with Aroldis Chapman, Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, and Patrick Sandoval. Those moves were enough to move the needle. If the Red Sox didn't do anything else, they likely would've been a playoff team in 2025. But, they didn't stop there. Boston went out and signed former Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman and his deal has completely changed the perception around the team.
The Red Sox now are being considered one of the top teams in the American League and have gotten pretty much nothing but praise. Boston is going to be good in 2025 and Bregman is going to play a big role on the field. But, he's already doing a lot of good off the field.
Spring Training action is in full swing and veterans typically don't make long bus trips. That isn't the case with Bregman, though. He's made a specific effort to get to know the young guys in the organization and that surprised and impressed young infielder Marcelo Mayer, as shared by MLB.com's Ian Browne.
"Yeah, he's the man,” Mayer said as transcribed by Browne. "I mean, we were talking about it, me and (Roman Anthony), and we noticed that the veterans don’t normally come out to road games a lot, so we were giving him a little bit of crap. And he's like, ‘Dude, I'll go to the next one. Like, let's go hang out on the bus.’ Next thing you know he’s on the bus with us."
Bregman is a guy who can take Boston to another level with his performance on the field, but that's not all. The Red Sox really couldn't have made a better move.
More MLB: Ex-Red Sox Star Kenley Jansen Shares Why He Needed To Leave Boston Early