Red Sox Star Gives Honest Assessment About Top Prospect Roman Anthony
The Boston Red Sox have a bright future no matter what happens over the next few weeks.
Boston still is in the mix for an American League Wild Card spot but it should be even better in 2025. The Red Sox certainly could improve through free agency this winter and should target pitching. Boston also has multiple top prospects knocking on the big league door, including top prospect Roman Anthony.
He recently was named the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball by Baseball America. The young outfielder has shot up the ranks this season and has been tearing the cover off the ball with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. He has appeared in 25 games this season with Worcester and is slashing .340/.419/.530 with three home runs, 14 RBIs, eight doubles, one triple, and three stolen bases.
Anthony has been impressive and certainly looks like a future face of the Red Sox. Boston star shortstop Trevor Story got a good look at Anthony with Worcester and had nothing but good things to say about him, according to MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"Trevor Story’s rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester lasted only four games and 16 plate appearances," Smith said. "But it was enough time for him to get a look at baseball’s No. 1 prospect, Roman Anthony. 'I couldn’t be more high on that guy,' Story said here at Fenway Park on Monday."
Boston may not win the World Series this season, but it certainly will be a contender in the very near future and Anthony likely will be a big reason why.
