Possible Red Sox Target, Ex-Yankees Star Has 'Raised' His Stock This Season
The most important task for the Boston Red Sox this upcoming offseason certainly will be adding another pitcher toward the top of the starting rotation.
Boston has proven this season that it should be among the top contenders in the American League next year with a strong offseason. The Red Sox have some of the brightest, young talent in baseball and all they really need is a boost in the rotation. It wouldn't hurt to add some more firepower to the middle of the lineup, but pitching should be the priority.
The Red Sox will have the funds needed this winter to make a splash if they see fit. They could afford the top-tier hurlers who will be available like Corbin Burnes or Blake Snell. If they opt for a cheaper option, though, Luis Severino could be a great fit.
The former New York Yankees star has shined this season for the New York Mets and already has been mentioned as a player who could fit for Boston. His price tag could be rising, though. CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson listed Severino as one of the five impending free agents who have "raised their stock."
"Luis Severino, RHP, Mets," Anderson said. "Severino's results are obviously a good deal better this season than last but don't sleep on another important development so far his free agency goes: his workload. This year is the first time since 2018 that he's thrown as many as 110 innings. Severino joined the Mets on a one-year deal worth $13 million over the winter. We have to assume he's going to be in a good position to fetch at least a two-year deal this time around."
Severino certainly will be an interesting player to watch for this winter.
