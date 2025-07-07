Red Sox Star 'Most Likely' To Follow Rafael Devers Out Of Boston
The Boston Red Sox have 24 days to make decisions ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
The deadline is looming and will pass on July 31st. By now, you probably have heard all about this. Rumors and speculation are picking up in a major way. Frankly, it's difficult to scroll without seeing the Red Sox involved in some sort of trade buzz. Most of it will never happen, though. It's the case every year. There are always far more rumors than actual moves made.
As the deadline has started to get closer, the guy on the Red Sox who unfortunately has been spoken about the most is outfielder Jarren Duran. It's not hard to see that the Red Sox have a log jam in the outfield that's about to get worse with Masataka Yoshida coming back into the mix.
Reports initially popped up about Duran in regards to the San Diego Padres. But, that's not all. Over the last few weeks, Duran's name has been thrown around a lot and The Athletic's Jayson Stark weighed in as well with a quote from an anonymous executive noting that Duran is the "most likely" of Boston's outfielders to be moved.
"They’ve already unloaded Devers, but they’re one more team still in a race that’s seemingly impossible to fall out of," Stark said. "So 'they’re going to be fascinating,' an NL exec said. Who could they sell? Aroldis Chapman is the most logical name. But when other clubs look at the Red Sox, they see a team that just needs to reconfigure the roster more than it needs to dump money or big names.
"'I think they’re going to continue to do things that solve their long-term issues,' an AL exec said. 'So I think (Jarren) Duran is probably in play for a lot of teams. … I think he’s the most likely of those players in their outfield to change teams.'"
Duran is a fan-favorite in Boston and is a dynamic player who drives this offense when he is at his best. The Red Sox are going to have to make some sort of difficult decision over the next few weeks. The Red Sox already traded Rafael Devers. Is Duran next?
More MLB: Garrett Crochet Takes Stance On Red Sox Trade Deadline, Ownership