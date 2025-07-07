Garrett Crochet Takes Stance On Red Sox Trade Deadline, Ownership
The Boston Red Sox have started to turn things around over the last few days.
Boston took care of business against the Washington Nationals and came away with a three-game sweep. Now, the Red Sox are back above .500 at 46-45. Boston took down the Nationals on Sunday with Garrett Crochet on the bump to secure the sweep. Crochet has been a superstar this year for the Red Sox and had another good day vs. the Nationals going five innings and allowing just two earned runs while striking out seven batters. This brought his season ERA to 2.39.
Now, the Red Sox are returning home to face off against the Colorado Rockies and Tampa Bay Rays before the All-Star break. The next few weeks are going to be a mad dash. The Red Sox have seven games left before the All-Star break and then will return on July 18th. Then, there will be just under two weeks to go until the July 31st trade deadline.
The trade deadline is coming up quickly and the more the Red Sox win, the more buzz will grow about the possibility of adding pieces. Crochet was asked about his thoughts on Boston's deadline plans and shared that he unsurprisingly wants the Red Sox to add, as shared by NESN's Jake Roy.
"You want to do as good of a job as you can as a clubhouse and as a unit to make sure ownership knows there’s a reason to buy in,” Crochet said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “I think that right now we’re giving them plenty of reasons."
The Red Sox traded away Rafael Devers, but have made it clear since that they want to add pieces. It sounds like Crochet and the front office are in sync.
