Red Sox Star Reportedly Off Trade Block, Staying Put In Boston
With just a few days to go until the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline, reports are starting to intensify about who might be available -- and who also is off the market.
The Boston Red Sox have been in plenty of rumors. There's plenty of noise out there about who could be on the way to Boston and there was plenty of chatter about who the Red Sox could trade away. Over the last month or so, Jarren Duran specifically has been speculated as a trade candidate with the San Diego Padres popping up most often.
As the trade deadline has gotten closer, it has seemed less and less likely that Duran would be moved. Reports have surfaced throwing cold water on a potential Duran deal and WEEI's Rob Bradford joined in on Monday and reported that the Red Sox are no longer considering a deal involving the speedster while citing multiple league sources.
"The first mission for Breslow is to get the proper read on the room," Bradford said. "It was the downfall of the Red Sox this time of year in both 2022 and 2023. It was also something Dave Dombrowski expertly managed in 2018, yet whiffed on the following year.
"Multiple major league sources have said that the Red Sox are no longer entertaining the idea of trading Jarren Duran, which is an obvious step in the right direction in the eyes of this current clubhouse."
Boston seemingly has a surplus of talented outfielders. This is a discussion that likely will pick back up in the offseason, but right now it appears as though Duran is staying.