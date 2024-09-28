Red Sox Star 'Went Home' With Career In Boston Likely Ending
The Boston Red Sox made a very good move in free agency ahead of the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Boston entered that offseason looking to improve the bullpen. The Red Sox did just that by signing one of the best closers in baseball history in, Kenley Jansen. He was coming off a year in which he led the National League with 41 saves in 2022 as a member of the Atlanta Braves.
Jansen has been a star throughout his career and he was nothing short of that after signing a two-year, $32 million deal with Boston. Although he has been great, there was plenty of trade chatter involving him. Despite this, he stuck around in Boston and appeared in 105 games with Boston while logging a 3.44 ERA and 56 total saves.
His season currently is over as he's on the Injured List, and it seems as though his time with the club also will be coming to an end. Jansen will be a free agent this winter and several high-profile teams already have been mentioned as possible landing spots.
It would be nice for him to stick around in Boston, but the Red Sox also have Liam Hendriks and may decide to spend elsewhere. If his career in Boston is done, it certainly was a good one for Jansen.
He won't be with the team for the last few days of the season as he has gone home, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
"Kenley Jansen went home," Speier said. "(Red Sox manager Alex Cora) says (Justin Slaten) has the stuff to be 'a one-inning monster or multi-inning monster.' Cora says it’s too early to discuss (Garrett Whitlock’s) role for next year."
If Jansen does decide to leave, hopefully he finds success in his next opportunity.
