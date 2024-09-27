Ex-Red Sox Superstar Could Be Reunion Option Under One Scenario
Will the Boston Red Sox reunite with a former fan-favorite this winter?
Boston clearly needs to add a right-handed bat to the middle of the lineup. Boston is loaded with left-handed talent but very few righties. When injuries popped up -- like to shortstop Trevor Story -- the lineup was very lefty-heavy, which made it difficult for the team at times.
The Red Sox will enter the offseason looking for a way to balance the lineup, and a reunion could make sense in one scenario. Former Boston fan-favorite J.D. Martinez will enter free agency and will be affordable, with Spotrac projecting him to receive a deal worth roughly $8 million over one year.
This a deal that the Red Sox could afford, and he could help fix one of the team's biggest problems. He has 16 home runs and 69 RBIs across 117 games played with the New York Mets. At this point in his career, he only is a designated hitter option with no defensive upside.
There has been some speculation that the Red Sox could trade Masataka Yoshida this winter, and if they pull off a deal, then it could open the door for a reunion with Martinez. Yoshida has been very steady for the Red Sox in two seasons with the team, but he also provides no defensive upside at this point unless they make changes this winter.
If Boston does decide to cut its losses and move Yoshida, a reunion could make sense with Martinez to even out the lineup.
