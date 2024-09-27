Inside The Red Sox

Ex-Red Sox Superstar Could Be Reunion Option Under One Scenario

Will the former Red Sox star return to Boston this winter?

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 19, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter JD Martinez (28) hits a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Will the Boston Red Sox reunite with a former fan-favorite this winter?

Boston clearly needs to add a right-handed bat to the middle of the lineup. Boston is loaded with left-handed talent but very few righties. When injuries popped up -- like to shortstop Trevor Story -- the lineup was very lefty-heavy, which made it difficult for the team at times.

The Red Sox will enter the offseason looking for a way to balance the lineup, and a reunion could make sense in one scenario. Former Boston fan-favorite J.D. Martinez will enter free agency and will be affordable, with Spotrac projecting him to receive a deal worth roughly $8 million over one year.

This a deal that the Red Sox could afford, and he could help fix one of the team's biggest problems. He has 16 home runs and 69 RBIs across 117 games played with the New York Mets. At this point in his career, he only is a designated hitter option with no defensive upside.

There has been some speculation that the Red Sox could trade Masataka Yoshida this winter, and if they pull off a deal, then it could open the door for a reunion with Martinez. Yoshida has been very steady for the Red Sox in two seasons with the team, but he also provides no defensive upside at this point unless they make changes this winter.

If Boston does decide to cut its losses and move Yoshida, a reunion could make sense with Martinez to even out the lineup.

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

