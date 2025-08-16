Red Sox Starter Breaks Silence On Bizarre Injury Amid Lost Season
The Boston Red Sox's leader in innings pitched last season hasn't thrown a single frame this year.
Kutter Crawford, who had an up-and-down season but made all 33 of his starts in 2024, came into spring training behind the other starters with a knee injury. His slow rehab from that was already costing him months at a time, but then an off-field wrist injury wound up costing him the entire season.
After an immensely frustrating year that concluded with wrist surgery in July, Crawford finally returned to Fenway Park for this weekend's series against the Miami Marlins -- not to pitch, but to be with his teammates as they continue their playoff push.
Kutter Crawford speaks on injury-plagued season
In Crawford's return to the team, he made it clear that he hopes and expects to be ready for Opening Day next season. But he's undoubtedly bummed about the fact that he not only lost an entire year of development, but suffered a setback just as his initial rehab was about to conclude.
“It’s been tough. I was really close to starting the rehab assignment before I had this incident with the wrist the day before my last live BP,” Crawford said, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. “It’s been difficult. It's been frustrating. But I'm just trying to do everything I can to just prepare and get my body and my mind in the best spot possible for when I do take the mound again.”
Boston undoubtedly could have used Crawford this season, either as the number-five starter or in a long relief role. Last season, he led the majors in home runs allowed with 34, most of which came in the second half when his knee was really barking, but still managed a 4.36 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 183 2/3 innings.
As for the specifics of the injury itself, Crawford revealed that he was doing housework when he felt something out of the ordinary.
“Just doing some pretty standard maintenance around the house,” Crawford said, per Browne. “Outside, kind of moving some stuff. When I went to move something, it got hung up and it turned my wrist the other way, and I kind of felt a subtle pop. At that point I was like, ‘Oh, no, that's not great.’
“I texted my trainer at the time and I was supposed to throw a live BP the next day. And obviously, we pushed that back a little bit. And I tried to continue throwing throughout, and I wasn't able to kind of get to where I needed to be.”
It's a gut-wrenching way for a season to end. One can't help but feel for Crawford. But all the 29-year-old can do now is get himself in the best possible shape to contribute for a Red Sox team that has all the makings of making a deep playoff run next season.
