Trevor Story Sets Red Sox Franchise Record Before Walk-Off Vs. Marlins
If there's one person on the 2025 Boston Red Sox that every fan should be happy for, it's shortstop Trevor Story.
After missing two-thirds of the Red Sox's games over the last three years, Story has been completely healthy this season. He's had his ups and downs, particularly at the plate, but he's been a surprisingly productive player considering his long layoff and some of his overaggressive tendencies at the plate.
Friday night was a high point for Story, as the shortstop delivered a bases-loaded walk-off single against the Miami Marlins in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the Red Sox a 2-1 win in front of yet another raucous home crowd at Fenway Park. But the walk-off wasn't even the most historic thing Story accomplished.
Trevor Story breaks Julio Lugo's stolen base record from 2007
After singling to lead off the fifth inning against Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara, who was completely dominant through those first five innings, Story took off for second and swiped a bag with relative ease.
It wasn't only Story's 21st stolen base of the season, but it was a new franchise record -- because the 32-year-old hasn't been caught once all year. That broke Julio Lugo's mark of 20 from 2007 as the most consecutive steals without being caught to begin a season in Boston history.
“It’s the game within the game,” said Story, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “I pride myself on trying to be safe. When I came up (with the Colorado Rockies), Nolan (Arenado) and CarGo (Carlos Gonzalez) were hitting behind me, and if I got thrown out, I was gonna hear from them.
“It’s a big pride thing for me. I should probably go more to take more chances, but I’m looking to be safe and let those guys drive me in.”
Story's many invaluable contributions to this team can't be overstated. Sure, his .722 OPS isn't going to blow anyone away, but how about an old-school stat like RBI? He's got 76 of those, leading the team and tying him with Elly De La Cruz for third among major league shortstops.
These are the types of games Story came to Boston to play in -- and win. He's going to have a large say in whether this team makes the playoffs or not, and that's what he was robbed of over the last few seasons.
