Red Sox Starter Got 'Pushed Out' By Dodgers Before Recent Trade
Dustin May and the Boston Red Sox are both hoping to make the most of an awkward situation.
May arrived in Boston on Thursday in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who didn't want him in their starting rotation anymore. The Red Sox, meanwhile, were trying to land even bigger names than May, but wound up settling for him in the final minutes before the deadline, just as they were striking out on the Minnesota Twins' Joe Ryan.
Scheduled to hit free agency after the season, it was important to May to still have a shot at starting, which wasn't going to be available everywhere due to his 4.85 ERA. The Red Sox were short enough in the rotation, though, that they were willing to take a chance on him, as he still flashes excellent raw stuff.
“I was kind of pushed out,” said May, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “We had quite a few guys there in that organization. I couldn’t be more excited. It’s thrill to be here and be a part of it.
“It was definitely a ride of emotions, up and down. Definitely sad leaving because I’ve been there for my whole career, but definitely very, very excited to be joining this organization and hope for a playoff push.”
As for what he brings to the table, May admitted that he's not having his best season, though he has already hit a career-high in innings with 104. He's hopeful that he can build on what he feels like is an improvement to his arsenal of late.
“For myself, it’s definitely been a roller-coaster,” May said, per Cotillo. “I’ve had a couple good ones, a couple really bad ones, and the rest have just been kind of in that mid-line. I definitely feel like there’s an uptick in stuff in the last month or so, and I feel like I’m kind of kind of stepping into my groove. Hopefully, that translates.
“In most of my outings I’m really good and then I have a blow-up inning. So just trying to limit that blow-up inning and like keep it on like a lower level.”
As for when Red Sox fans can expect to see May, he's on track to make his Boston debut on Wednesday in the series finale against he Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park.