What Danny Coulombe Said About Last-Second Red Sox Deal

The Boston Red Sox were in need of one more left-handed reliever and they found a solution on Thursday night by signing veteran lefty Danny Coulombe.

Coulombe comes to Boston after logging a 2.30 ERA in 55 total appearances for the Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers in 2025 across 43 innings of work.

On Friday, Coulombe opened up about coming to Boston, as seen in a clip shared to X by NESN.

Boston is trending up

Sep 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Danny Coulombe (54) reacts after issuing a walk during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I'm really excited," Coulombe said. "You know, I've always loved to pitch in Fenway. It's just there's so much history there. And, yeah, it's Fenway Park. So, when this was an option, it was a no-brainer."

Coulombe has been around the block, but noted that there aren't many guys in the organization that he has overlapped with already.

"I know [Sonny Gray], I've played with him twice," Coulombe said. "So, [Garrett Whitlock], I know him actually just from being in Spring Training with the Twins for five years. Very familiar with Fort Myers here. But really, that's it. So, it'll be nice to get something new. I've heard great things things here in this clubhouse and [Alex Cora] as a manager so I'm just excited to get going."

"I've always loved to pitch at Fenway."



Danny Coulombe is READY to pitch for this Boston Red Sox team 😤 pic.twitter.com/F3JnLZ5lBh — NESN (@NESN) March 13, 2026

Coulombe may not be a household name for many Boston fans, but this is the type of move Boston needed. Aroldis Chapman was the best overall reliever in baseball in 2025. But beyond him, the Red Sox didn't have much left-handed bullpen depth. Coulombe immediately is the club's second-best lefty reliever in the bullpen. Fortunately, The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey reported that he's "aiming" to be ready for Opening Day.

"Danny Coulombe is in camp and threw a bullpen before the camp. He said he's aiming to be ready by Opening Day and after 15 spring trainings, he has a good idea of what he needs to do to build up. He'd been working out back home in Dallas," McCaffrey wrote.

Coulombe arguably was the missing piece that Boston needed. There doesn't need to be some sort of big move beyond this signing. The Red Sox are ready to contend.