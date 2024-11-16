Red Sox Stunner Would Bring Former Astros $100M Rival To Boston
The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros certainly have had some battles over the years.
Boston hasn't been in the position it has wanted to be in over the last few years as it rebuilt the entire organization. The Red Sox now seem to be at a point where they can start to contend again.
But, before the Red Sox began the rebuild, they were a perennial World Series contender and had some stiff battles against Houston in the postseason. Some went the Red Sox's way and some went Houston's. Both went on to have success in the World Series as well.
Now, Houston could be approaching a similar spot as the Red Sox were in. The Astros may need to rebuild soon as key pieces begin to hit free agency and get very expensive. One player who could be on his way out of town this offseason is star third baseman Alex Bregman. He has been with the team for years and is a key reason for Houston's postseason success.
While this is the case, he is a free agent now after spending the last five years with Houston on a $100 million deal. He likely will get even more this winter and it may not be from the Astros. The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams actually suggested Boston as a fit.
"Bregman is open to moving to second base, which would allow Rafael Devers to remain at third," McWilliams said. "Bregman is an elite defender, one of the best in the game, winning a Gold Glove at third this year. But he has dealt with right elbow issues, undergoing surgery at the end of the season to remove bone chips...As he enters his age-31 season, Bregman could come with some risk, beginning with his age and production that has diminished somewhat over the last four seasons.
"Since 2021, Bregman has hit .262/.350/.444 with a .795 OPS compared with a .286/.384/.527 line and a .911 OPS across his first four years in the majors. Still, he would bring leadership qualities to the Sox, something that was lacking last year, and a winning presence. He posts, too, playing in at least 155 games in five of his nine seasons. Bregman managed his elbow injury in 2024, playing in 145 games."
Boston needs some right-handed offensive help and Bregman could be that guy in a big way.
