Red Sox Suggested As Blockbuster Trade Destination For $13 Million Padres Star
A banner offseason for the Boston Red Sox is beginning to wind down.
The free-agent acquisition of star infielder Alex Bregman has brought a significantly positive tone to the Red Sox's accomplishments. Between the arrivals of Bregman and starting pitchers Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler, there's a lot of star talent and championship pedigree arriving in Boston.
There's always a chance that one more big move could be in the works, even if Boston's major needs have mostly been filled.
The Red Sox roster is as deep as it's been in almost a decade, but depth doesn't always equate to championships. If there is an opportunity to add one more star to this group without sacrificing too much of the future, there's reason to consider it.
That opportunity could be lingering in the form of one last blockbuster trade this offseason. And the San Diego Padres' Dylan Cease could be the target, as NESN's Tim Crowley speculated on Saturday.
"San Diego is reportedly in the market for another bat, and the Red Sox have plenty of cost-controlled options to potentially offer for San Diego," Crowley wrote. "Do the Red Sox need another frontline starter? No. Would they benefit from turning roster balancing into another star? Absolutely."
"Cease just turned 29 years old and led the league in starts in three of the last four seasons. The starter will make over $13.5 million this season, though the Red Sox are only over the first CBT threshold and can add if they want to."
Last season, Cease put up a 3.47 ERA in 189 2/3 innings, striking out the third-most batters in baseball with 224. If they were to acquire Cease, the Red Sox, who have not had a pitcher with over 200 strikeouts since 2019, would suddenly have two arms that accomplished the feat last season (Crochet).
In light of the minor aches and pains being felt elsewhere on the Red Sox pitching staff, a trade for Cease doesn't seem out of the question. Kutter Crawford and Wilyer Abreu could also be names to watch in potential negotiations with the Padres.
More MLB: Tigers GM Takes Shot At Red Sox's Alex Bregman After Spurning Detroit's $171M Offer