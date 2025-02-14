Tigers GM Takes Shot At Red Sox's Alex Bregman After Spurning Detroit's $171M Offer
Major League Baseball free agency can be an emotional process, both for the players choosing their new teams and the teams trying to sway them.
The Boston Red Sox signed two-time All-Star infielder Alex Bregman earlier this week, ending a three-month free agency saga. The former Houston Astros star was courted by a half-dozen teams, and ultimately landed on a three-year, $120 million deal with the Red Sox.
In terms of total dollars, though, that wasn't the biggest confirmed offer Bregman had on the table. That came from the Detroit Tigers, who offered Bregman a six-year, $171.5 million deal, according to multiple sources.
Though the Red Sox offered far more money per year, Detroit clearly felt spurned by Bregman. And on Friday, Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris let his thoughts be known about Bregman's decision to choose Boston.
"Was I disappointed? I don't think I would characterize my emotions that way," Harris said, per Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. "I would say we want players who want to be here. I say it a lot because I mean it. We want players who want to be Tigers. We made a very compelling offer to Alex Bregman, but he chose to sign somewhere else. That's fine.
"We knew that was a possibility throughout this process and we planned for that outcome. We're fortunate to be in this spot where we have an owner in Chris [Ilitch] who gives us the flexibility to chase the lead free agents. We're going to land those guys sometimes, like we did with Jack Flaherty. Sometimes we're not, and that's fine."
That's all fairly tame, even though one can sense the disappointment in Harris' tone. But as he continued, Harris seemingly couldn't resist taking a quick potshot at Bregman on the way out.
"We’re going to be just fine without Alex Bregman, and we still have a clubhouse that just got to the postseason and just beat a team with Alex Bregman, so it clearly can be done."
Indeed, the Tigers shocked the Astros in a 2-0 series sweep in the American League Wild Card playoffs in Houston in October. But given that Bregman is a two-time World Series champion and the Tigers haven't won it all since 1984, it's doubtful Bregman feels too much envy towards the Detroit franchise.
The Tigers had a better record than the Red Sox last year, and they've clearly tried to improve their roster in free agency, so Bregman couldn't have been blamed for signing there.
But Boston offered him more money annually, with the option to test the market again in a year if he likes. The Red Sox also have a highly-touted group of prospects close to big-league readiness, and Fenway Park is a much better fit for Bregman's swing than Detroit's Comerica Park.
Based on Harris' comments, it seems there could be some added intensity when the Red Sox and Tigers face off this season. Especially because both teams hope to make it to the postseason in a wide-open AL.
