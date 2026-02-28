Red Sox Get Brutal Brendan Rodgers Injury Update

With just under one month to go until Spring Training, the Boston Red Sox's depth is already being tested in the infield.

It has been known that Romy González is dealing with a shoulder injury which is putting Opening Day in jeopardy for him. With González missing time, that opened the door for non-roster invitee Brendan Rodgers to at least have a shot at a depth spot with a good camp. Unfortunately, he got hurt in the Red Sox's contest against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. Rodgers suffered a shoulder injury after a dive in the infield. Rodgers noted that he didn't hurt his shoulder on the dive itself, but on reaching for the baseball afterward.

Rodgers is just 29 years old and has a Gold Glove Award under his belt, but injuries have played a massive role in his career so far. He specifically has dealt with multiple shoulder injuries, including now this new one. On Saturday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora gave an update on Rodgers and it wasn't promising, as transcribed by Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

"Brendan Rodgers got a CT scan on his shoulder, after the MRI, and is assessing his options," Healey wrote. 'It doesn’t look great,' Alex Cora said."

The Red Sox got a negative update

Jun 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Brendan Rodgers (1) hits a single during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Mac Cerullo of The Boston Herald noted that Rodgers is expected to miss time.

"Alex Cora says they’re still waiting for Brendan Rodgers’ test results but it doesn’t look good and he’ll miss some time," Cerullo wrote. "Alec Gamboa is dealing with an elbow issue. He’s shut down for three more days. Mikey [Romero] has a tight back and they hope he’ll be back Monday."

Unfortunate. Hopefully, the injury doesn't knock Rodgers out of action for a while. The 29-year-old is a career .261 hitter and can help this team, but he has just had some tough luck. For the Red Sox, they fortunately have Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who can be a super utility man off the bench for the club all over the infield. But you've got to feel bad for Rodgers here with yet another injury.