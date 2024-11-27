Red Sox Now Seen As 'Legitimate Contender' To Sign Juan Soto, Per Insider
The first big domino of Major League Baseball free agency fell late on Tuesday night.
Two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell reportedly signed a mega deal to join the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Snell was one of the top free agents available and now with him signing, it wouldn't be shocking to see other pitchers like Corbin Burnes or Max Fried fly off the market in the not-so-distant future.
The top player available has yet to make a decision, yet. New York Yankees star Juan Soto widely is considered the top free agent available. Snell's decision could start to move the free agent pitcher market, but Soto is going to move at his own speed.
He's going to land a historic contract this winter and the Boston Red Sox have been in the mix for him all offseason so far. At first, it seemed like Boston was just getting involved in the sweepstakes to show face but it doesn't seem like that anymore.
Boston reportedly has made Soto an offer and is now even seen as a "legitimate contender" to sign him, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"For the Yankees, it is not just a regional rival but a blood rival that looms as a serious threat in the Juan Soto derby," Heyman said. "The Red Sox are increasingly seen as a legitimate contender in the sweepstakes for the generational slugger as word is they are stepping up efforts to lure the superstar hitter away from their historic (American League) East nemesis.
"Sources say the Red Sox are attempting to sell Soto on his fit in Boston — a fit both at Fenway Park and within the history of the franchise."
If the Red Sox somehow shock the baseball world and actually land Soto, they immediately would be considered among the top contenders in the American League.
