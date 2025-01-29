Red Sox Suggested Blockbuster Brings Intriguing Rockies Hurler To Boston
Maybe the Boston Red Sox don't need another closer, but they certainly need at least one more reliever.
With Kenley Jansen likely gone and Chris Martin already out the door, the Red Sox are looking to retool their bullpen on the fly. Liam Hendriks, Aroldis Chapman, and Justin Slaten are likely the three main high-leverage relievers, but more adding more depth around them is critical.
Unfortunately, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been singlehandedly sweeping up most of the Red Sox's top free-agent options, which could help shift Boston's focus to the trade market.
On Tuesday, NESN's Tim Crowley named Colorado Rockies reliever Justin Lawrence as a realistic trade option for the Red Sox to improve their bullpen heading into Spring Training.
"The Colorado Rockies reliever won’t be the flashiest name to check out, but what are the Rockies holding onto him for?" Crowley wrote.
"He struggled in 2024 but showed legitimate stuff in previous seasons that could improve outside of Coors Field. He could also revamp his arsenal and mindset with the help of Red Sox pitching coach Andrew Bailey."
Lawrence, 30, has one solid season under his belt, posting a 3.72 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 2023. But 2024 was a disaster, as the righty posted a 6.49 ERA and saw his K/9 drop to 6.8, allowing nine home runs in just 59 2/3 innings pitched.
Pitching at Coors Field is far different and far more difficult than it is at any other Major League Baseball venue. Because the altitude is five times higher than any other stadium, breaking pitches don't break as much as they would at sea level, and fly balls that might be outs elsewhere carry out of the park for home runs.
Lawrence still didn't have a good season even considering the Coors effect, but a change of scenery and playing for a team with a prayer to compete for the playoffs could rejuvenate him. And even with four years of club control remaining, it shouldn't cost an arm and a leg to trade for him.
